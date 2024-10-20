fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
HomeGeneral TopicDetroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Vikings
General Topic

Detroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Vikings

Don Drysdale
By Don Drysdale
0
12

The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of their crucial Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The team announced on Saturday that they have officially signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor to the active roster.

In addition to that, the Lions have elevated DL Isaac Ukwu and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active/inactive list for Sunday’s game.

These moves come as Detroit looks to fortify its depth, particularly on the defensive line, in the wake of injuries, including the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. With the game against Minnesota being a key divisional clash, the Lions are making sure to bolster their roster to keep up their momentum.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday as the Lions aim to keep their season rolling strong against a formidable Vikings team!

Previous article
Illinois Trolls Michigan With 2 Minutes Remaining In 21-7 Win [Video]
Next article
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff On Verge Of Historic Feat
Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris scholz on Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?
Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions