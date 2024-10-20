Detroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of their crucial Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The team announced on Saturday that they have officially signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor to the active roster.

In addition to that, the Lions have elevated DL Isaac Ukwu and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active/inactive list for Sunday’s game.

These moves come as Detroit looks to fortify its depth, particularly on the defensive line, in the wake of injuries, including the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. With the game against Minnesota being a key divisional clash, the Lions are making sure to bolster their roster to keep up their momentum.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday as the Lions aim to keep their season rolling strong against a formidable Vikings team!