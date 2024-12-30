Detroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves Just Hours Before Matchup vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions have made several key roster moves just hours before their crucial Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. As part of the preparation for the matchup, the team has activated linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from Reserve/Injured, providing a boost to their linebacker corps.

Additionally, the Lions have elevated running back Jermar Jefferson and defensive lineman Chris Smith from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, ensuring depth and flexibility heading into the game.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1873837899109826718

These roster moves come at a pivotal time for the Lions, who are aiming to secure a key victory against the 49ers. With these changes, the team will have the necessary reinforcements to face off against the tough San Francisco squad.