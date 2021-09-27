Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves following heartbreaking loss to Ravens

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker of a game to the Baltimore Ravens as Justin Tucker set an NFL record by connecting on a 66-yard field goal as time expired.
Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves.
*Re-sign WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad
* Release LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from the practice squad
