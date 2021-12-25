Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves.

Placed CB Amani Oruwariye on Reserve/Injured

Elevated LB Tavante Beckett, LB Curtis Bolton and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active/inactive list as Covid-19 Replacements

