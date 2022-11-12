Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves in advance of Week 10 matchup vs. Bears

The Lions will take on the Bears on Sunday

By this time tomorrow, we will know if the Detroit Lions were able to win the first road game of the Dan Campbell era or if the Chicago Bears were able to get the best of them at Soldier Field. On Saturday, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves in advance of their Week 10 matchup against the Bears. Sunday’s game between the Lions and Bears, which begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, will be able to be seen on FOX.

What moves did the Detroit Lions announce?

On Saturday, the Lions announced the following roster moves, which include activating LB Jarrad Davis.

-Activated FB Jason Cabinda from Reserve/PUP

-Signed TE Shane Zylstra to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

-Elevated WR Stanley Berryhill to the Active/Inactive list

-Elevated LB Jarrad Davis to the Active/Inactive list