Detroit Lions Announce 4 Roster Moves on Eve of Thanksgiving Day Game vs. Bears

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Chicago Bears, the team has made a series of roster moves that will have a significant impact on their lineup. These changes, which were somewhat anticipated, were announced on Wednesday afternoon, ensuring the Lions have the necessary depth for the big game.

Here’s a breakdown of the moves:

Placed WR Kalif Raymond on Reserve/Injured

The Lions have placed wide receiver Kalif Raymond on Reserve/Injured after he sustained a foot injury during last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Raymond has been an important contributor, not only on offense but also in the return game. His absence will be felt, but the Lions are making adjustments accordingly. Signed WR Maurice Alexander to the Active Roster

As expected, wide receiver Maurice Alexander has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster. Alexander will fill in for Raymond, taking over some of the responsibilities as a depth receiver and a key special teams player. This move was in the cards following Raymond's injury, and Alexander will now have an opportunity to contribute on both offense and special teams. Signed LB David Long to the Active Roster

Linebacker David Long has also been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Long adds depth to the linebacker position, which has been vital for the Lions this season. His promotion ensures that Detroit maintains a strong defensive unit, especially with some injuries affecting the linebacker corps. Elevated OL Jamarco Jones to the Active/Inactive List

Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has been elevated to the active/inactive list, further strengthening the Lions’ offensive line depth. Jones provides flexibility for the team as Taylor Decker has been ruled OUT.

With the game against the Bears just around the corner, these moves show that the Lions are doing everything they can to stay competitive while dealing with injuries. The addition of Alexander and Long, in particular, helps provide crucial depth at positions of need for the holiday matchup.

These roster changes also reflect the team's commitment to putting together the best possible lineup to continue their strong performance this season. Stay tuned for updates as the Lions face off against the Bears this Thanksgiving Day.