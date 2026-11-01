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TodayLionsvs MIN · 1:00 PMStarts in 0h 27m · Fox

Detroit Lions Announce 5 Inactive Players for Matchup vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions inactive players
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The Detroit Lions have announced five inactive players, with safety Bishop Fitzgerald and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein among those unavailable. The list also includes three additional players as Detroit navigates its roster depth.

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Detroit released the list ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, and it is the same five players the Lions held out of their Oct. 25 game against Green Bay. Cornerback Roger McCreary, listed as questionable with a foot injury, is active.

Detroit Lions Inactive Players vs. Vikings

PlayerPosition
Bishop FitzgeraldSafety
Ahmed HassaneinEDGE
Seth McLaughlinCenter
Jackson MeeksTight End
Mekhi WingoDefensive Line

What the Decisions Mean for Detroit

The most notable name is Hassanein, who is inactive for a second straight week and has continued waiting for an opportunity to contribute during the regular season. Fitzgerald and Wingo also remain players Detroit could potentially turn to as the season progresses.

McLaughlin’s absence comes after the return of starting center Cade Mays, while Meeks remains behind Detroit’s established tight end options.

Safety Kerby Joseph is not on the inactive list because he opened the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The Lions cleared Joseph to practice on Oct. 28, which started a 21-day window to put him on the active roster or move him to injured reserve. He has not played this season and was listed as out on Friday’s injury report.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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