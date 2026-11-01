The Detroit Lions have announced five inactive players, with safety Bishop Fitzgerald and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein among those unavailable. The list also includes three additional players as Detroit navigates its roster depth.

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Detroit released the list ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, and it is the same five players the Lions held out of their Oct. 25 game against Green Bay. Cornerback Roger McCreary, listed as questionable with a foot injury, is active.

Detroit Lions Inactive Players vs. Vikings

Player Position Bishop Fitzgerald Safety Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Seth McLaughlin Center Jackson Meeks Tight End Mekhi Wingo Defensive Line

What the Decisions Mean for Detroit

The most notable name is Hassanein, who is inactive for a second straight week and has continued waiting for an opportunity to contribute during the regular season. Fitzgerald and Wingo also remain players Detroit could potentially turn to as the season progresses.

McLaughlin’s absence comes after the return of starting center Cade Mays, while Meeks remains behind Detroit’s established tight end options.

Safety Kerby Joseph is not on the inactive list because he opened the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The Lions cleared Joseph to practice on Oct. 28, which started a 21-day window to put him on the active roster or move him to injured reserve. He has not played this season and was listed as out on Friday’s injury report.