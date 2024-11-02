Detroit Lions Announce 5 Roster Moves Prior To Matchup vs. Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the team has made several significant roster moves. The Lions announced the following adjustments ahead of the game:
- Released tight end Parker Hesse from the active roster.
- Signed linebacker Abraham Beauplan to the active roster.
- Signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster.
- Elevated tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.
- Elevated outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.
These roster moves come at a pivotal time as the Lions look to secure a vital victory in their NFC North clash.