in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves

No big surprises here

The 2022 NFL Draft is now behind us and the Detroit Lions have now set their sights on rookie minicamp.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following five cuts:

Waived: LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, CB Parnell Motley and TE Matt Sokol

Waived with an Injury Settlement: TE Jared Pinkney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Tom Brady takes to Twitter following breaking news