Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves

The 2022 NFL Draft is now behind us and the Detroit Lions have now set their sights on rookie minicamp.
Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following five cuts:
Waived: LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, CB Parnell Motley and TE Matt Sokol
Waived with an Injury Settlement: TE Jared Pinkney
