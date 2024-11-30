Detroit Lions Announce 6 Roster Moves Ahead of Thursday Night Football

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions made six roster moves in preparation for their upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

The Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander and placed linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo on Reserve/Injured.

To bolster their depth, the Lions signed three players to their active roster: defensive lineman Myles Adams from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Denver Broncos practice squad, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

With the Packers coming to town for a crucial NFC North showdown, these roster changes will help the Lions strengthen their defense as they continue their push for the playoffs.