fb
Saturday, November 9, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Announce 7 Roster Moves In Advance Of SNF Matchup Vs....
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce 7 Roster Moves In Advance Of SNF Matchup Vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

Ahead of their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions made several roster adjustments to prepare for the game. As the Lions continue to build momentum with their 7-1 record, these moves aim to solidify depth and ensure the team is ready for the challenges ahead. The Lions' front office continues to make strategic moves as they look to maintain their position atop the NFC standings.

The Moves:

  • TE Shane Zylstra signed
  • EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad signed
  • LB Abraham Beauplan signed
  • EDGE Isaiah Thomas waived
  • LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin placed on injured reserve
  • LB Ezekiel Turner elevated
  • OT Jamarco Jones elevated

With these changes in place, the 7-1 Lions will take the field on Sunday night with their full roster prepared to take on the 6-3 Houston Texans. Fans will be eager to see how the team performs as they continue their quest for the playoffs.

Previous article
NFL Fines Detroit Lions S Brian Branch For Flipping Double Bird
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert on Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Packers With Lambeau Leap Following Easy Win [Video]

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions