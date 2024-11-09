Detroit Lions Announce 7 Roster Moves In Advance Of SNF Matchup Vs. Texans

Ahead of their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions made several roster adjustments to prepare for the game. As the Lions continue to build momentum with their 7-1 record, these moves aim to solidify depth and ensure the team is ready for the challenges ahead. The Lions' front office continues to make strategic moves as they look to maintain their position atop the NFC standings.

The Moves:

TE Shane Zylstra signed

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad signed

LB Abraham Beauplan signed

EDGE Isaiah Thomas waived

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin placed on injured reserve

LB Ezekiel Turner elevated

OT Jamarco Jones elevated

With these changes in place, the 7-1 Lions will take the field on Sunday night with their full roster prepared to take on the 6-3 Houston Texans. Fans will be eager to see how the team performs as they continue their quest for the playoffs.