Detroit Lions announce 7 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Green Bay Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in their final game of the 2021 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following seven roster moves in advance of the game.
-Activated T Penei Sewell & T Taylor Decker from Reserve/COVID-19
-Elevated LB Tavante Beckett & T Dan Skipper from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum
-Signed CB Saivion Smith to the Practice Squad
-Released WR Juwan Green & RB Rodney Smith from the Practice Squad
