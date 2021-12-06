Detroit Lions announce C Evan Brown placed on COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions are now the latest professional sports team to be affected by COVID-19.

Minutes ago, the team announced that C Evan Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

Lions have placed C Evan Brown on Reserve/Covid-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2021

The list is reserved for players who have either tested positive for the illness or been in close proximity to someone else who has tested positive. If indeed he tested positive, he’ll be absent for a minimum of 10 days.

Brown is coming off his eighth straight start yesterday for the Lions since replacing the injured Frank Ragnow in Week 4.

“Listen, Evan’s been solid,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said last month. “I mean, he’s stepped in and he’s a sharp guy now. He’s smart and he’s really been — I hate it when you ask me stuff like this, but it’s kind of one of those guys, I don’t want to say you take for granted, but you kind of don’t think a lot about it and that’s a good thing, man. He’s in there and we know he’s going to set the table up and he’ll mix it up.”

The Lions will be taking on the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

