This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2021 campaign when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

On Monday, the Lions announced their team captains for the upcoming season and as you can see below, Jared Goff, Frank Ragnow, Alex Anzalone, Trey Flowers, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin got the honors.

Lions announce their captains:

-Jared Goff

-Frank Ragnow

-Alex Anzalone

-Trey Flowers

-Jalen Reeves-Maybin — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 6, 2021