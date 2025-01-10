Detroit Lions Announce Decision On Ennis Rakestraw

The Detroit Lions have officially designated rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw for return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Rakestraw, who has been sidelined since Week 12 due to a hamstring injury, is now eligible to return to the active roster.

#Lions designate Ennis Rakestraw for return — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2025

Rakestraw, selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has played in eight games this season, recording six total tackles. Head coach Dan Campbell previously indicated that the talented rookie was close to returning, and this move opens the door for him to contribute to the Lions' defense as they head into the playoff stretch.

With Rakestraw nearing full recovery, the Lions are hopeful that his return will provide a boost to their secondary as they prepare for the upcoming postseason.