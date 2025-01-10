fb
Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Announce Decision On Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Decision On Ennis Rakestraw

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions have officially designated rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw for return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Rakestraw, who has been sidelined since Week 12 due to a hamstring injury, is now eligible to return to the active roster.

Rakestraw, selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has played in eight games this season, recording six total tackles. Head coach Dan Campbell previously indicated that the talented rookie was close to returning, and this move opens the door for him to contribute to the Lions' defense as they head into the playoff stretch.

With Rakestraw nearing full recovery, the Lions are hopeful that his return will provide a boost to their secondary as they prepare for the upcoming postseason.

Previous article
Lions’ Resurgence: Key Trends and What Lies Ahead for Detroit
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions