Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Jalen Reeves-Maybin

We have known for a while this was coming, but on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they are moving on from LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Why it Matters

Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been a cornerstone of the Detroit Lions’ special teams, making a lasting impression through his dedication and play. His outstanding 2023 season, which saw him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, highlighted both his leadership and commitment to excellence. As the Lions move ahead, his absence will undoubtedly be felt. We wish Reeves-Maybin nothing but success as he takes the next step in his career and are eager to see what the future holds for him.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: By the Numbers (Career)