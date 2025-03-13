Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Did the Detroit Lions make the right decision?

We have known for a while this was coming, but on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they are moving on from LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Why it Matters

Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been a cornerstone of the Detroit Lions’ special teams, making a lasting impression through his dedication and play. His outstanding 2023 season, which saw him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, highlighted both his leadership and commitment to excellence. As the Lions move ahead, his absence will undoubtedly be felt. We wish Reeves-Maybin nothing but success as he takes the next step in his career and are eager to see what the future holds for him.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: By the Numbers (Career)

  • Games Played (GP): 114
  • Total Tackles (TOT): 221
  • Solo Tackles (SOLO): 155
  • Assisted Tackles (AST): 66
  • Sacks (SACK): 1.5
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

