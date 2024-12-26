Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Kalif Raymond

On Thursday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on injured wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond. The Lions have officially started Raymond's return-to-practice clock, signaling that his recovery is progressing.

Campbell indicated that Raymond will likely not be ready to play in the Lions' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the news that Raymond is closer to returning is a positive sign for the team, especially as they look ahead to the postseason.

DC gives an update on Kalif Raymond and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. pic.twitter.com/Gq7SykoXDw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 26, 2024

While Raymond won't be available for the upcoming game, this development bodes well for his potential return during the Lions' playoff run, or possibly sooner. The team will continue to monitor his recovery as they aim to have him ready for a crucial stretch of games.