Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Kalif Raymond’s Availability vs. Vikings

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their inactives list for tonight's crucial game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the big news is that wide receiver Kalif Raymond is not among them. This means Raymond, who has been sidelined since November 24 due to an injury sustained against the Indianapolis Colts, will return to action for the Lions in their highly anticipated Week 18 showdown.

Before his injury, Raymond was a key contributor to the Lions' offense, with 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. However, his real impact was felt on special teams, where he excelled as a punt returner, accumulating 390 yards on 27 returns, including a touchdown. Raymond's ability to flip field position with his dynamic return game will be a welcome boost for the Lions as they look to secure the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With the Lions needing every available weapon in their quest for the playoffs, Raymond's return is a positive development for the team as they prepare for their biggest game of the season.

