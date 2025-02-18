Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025

1

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Here is the Lions' coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 season:

2025 DETROIT LIONS COACHING STAFF

  • Dan Campbell – Head Coach
  • Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers
  • John Morton – Offensive Coordinator
  • Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Coordinator
  • Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
  • Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
  • Tashard Choice – Running Backs
  • Caleb Collins – Defensive Assistant
  • David Corrao – Senior Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
  • Hank Fraley – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
  • Bruce Gradkowski – Offensive Assistant
  • Shaun Dion Hamilton – Linebackers
  • August Mangin – Defensive Assistant
  • Justin Mesa – Offensive Quality Control
  • Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
  • Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line
  • Jim O'Neil – Defensive Assistant/Safeties
  • Kacy Rodgers – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
  • Tyler Roehl – Tight Ends
  • Seth Ryan – Assistant Tight Ends
  • David Shaw – Passing Game Coordinator
  • Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
  • Deshea Townsend – Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
  • Marques Tuiasosopo – Offensive Assistant
  • Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
  • Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
  • Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
  • Corey Smith – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
  • Jesse Giambra – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration
1 COMMENT

  1. Some helpful information regarding the staff.
    1. The ages of all the coaches
    2. How long have they been on Lions staff
    3. What team the new coaches last position was held
    Thanks!

