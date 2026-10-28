The Detroit Lions just received some outstanding news, and it could not have come at a much better time.

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According to Dan Campbell, Detroit has officially designated All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, clearing the way for him to resume practicing with the team.

“Everybody loves Kerby, man,” Campbell told reporters. “He’s a good teammate and brings a ton of energy.”

Even better? Joseph was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Coach Campbell on Kerby Joseph's return to practice pic.twitter.com/17TLu3UFjx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2026

After more than a year away from game action because of a lingering knee injury, this represents a significant step toward getting one of Detroit’s most important defensive playmakers back in the lineup.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), right, talks to safety Daniel Thomas (2) at a timeout against Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph Takes Major Step Toward Lions Return

Joseph has not appeared in a regular-season game since October 12, 2025, when he suffered a setback against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His knee problems ultimately limited him to six games last season, and the Lions placed him on the PUP list before the 2026 campaign.

As we reported last week, head coach Dan Campbell had expressed optimism about Joseph returning at some point this season, although he declined to provide a specific timetable.

Now, the Lions have taken an important step toward making that happen.

Under the NFL’s PUP return procedures, Detroit has a 21-day practice window to evaluate Joseph before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster. That clock runs through Nov. 18.

That does not mean Joseph has been cleared to play Sunday against Minnesota, but it does mean he is officially progressing toward a potential return.

Lions Secondary Could Soon Be at Full Strength

The timing is particularly encouraging considering what Detroit accomplished against the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Branch returned to action in Sunday’s 20-17 victory, recording a crucial fourth-quarter interception and helping a struggling secondary deliver its best performance of the season.

Now, the possibility of pairing Branch with Joseph again should have Lions fans excited.

Joseph earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 after leading the NFL with nine interceptions. His ability to patrol the deep middle of the field and create turnovers would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another valuable weapon.

As we noted Tuesday, Detroit’s defense was already beginning to show signs of improvement, and Joseph’s eventual return could provide another major boost.

Where the Kerby Joseph Return Leaves Detroit Before Sunday

The Lions still need to proceed carefully with a knee injury that has kept Joseph sidelined for more than 12 months. As previously documented, the team has emphasized getting him fully healthy rather than rushing him back.

But Wednesday’s development is unquestionably encouraging.

The Lions are 4-2, preparing for a massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and getting healthier at exactly the right time. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

Brian Branch is back. Kerby Joseph is practicing. And Detroit’s defense could be getting significantly more dangerous.