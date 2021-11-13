Detroit Lions announce K Austin Seibert placed on Reserve/Injured

The Detroit Lions will be looking to get into the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow afternoon.

The announced a move at the kicking position today, elevating Ryan Santoso from the Practice Squad after Austin Seibert was ruled out with an ankle injury.

#Lions have elevated K Ryan Santoso from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum and placed K Austin Seibert on Reserve/Injured. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2021

This is the second time that Santoso has filled in for Seibert; he did so during Weeks 3 and 4 when Seibert was on the COVID list.