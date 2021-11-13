Detroit Lions announce K Austin Seibert placed on Reserve/Injured

The Detroit Lions will be looking to get into the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow afternoon.

The announced a move at the kicking position today, elevating Ryan Santoso from the Practice Squad after Austin Seibert was ruled out with an ankle injury.

This is the second time that Santoso has filled in for Seibert; he did so during Weeks 3 and 4 when Seibert was on the COVID list.

