Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears will carry additional emotional significance for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Following the news that longtime Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford passed away at the age of 101, the organization has announced several ways it plans to honor her memory.

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The Lions previously released a heartfelt statement recognizing Mrs. Ford’s dedication to the franchise and the city of Detroit. Now, the organization will pay tribute to its longtime matriarch both on Thanksgiving and during its next game in Atlanta.

Nov. 24, 2022; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford on the field before action against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field; Mandatory credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Reveal Plans to Honor Martha Firestone Ford

According to Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, the Lions will observe a moment of silence before Thursday’s game against the Bears at Ford Field. Players will also wear a special helmet decal featuring Mrs. Ford’s initials.

Here are the three tributes announced by the organization:

Moment of silence: Before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against Chicago.

Before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against Chicago. Helmet decal: Players will wear an MFF decal during Thursday’s game.

Players will wear an MFF decal during Thursday’s game. Jersey patch: A commemorative patch will be added ahead of Detroit’s December 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Martha Firestone Ford’s Decades With the Lions

Mrs. Ford served as the Lions’ principal owner from 2014 through 2020 before handing control of the franchise to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp. As the Lions noted, she remained involved with the organization and continued attending games even during the 2026 season.

Thanksgiving football has always been special in Detroit, but this year’s game will take on an even deeper meaning. It will provide the Lions and their fans with an opportunity to honor a woman who dedicated more than six decades of her life to the franchise.

Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford. Your presence at Ford Field will certainly be missed.