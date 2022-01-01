Detroit Lions announce multiple roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their second to last game of the season when they are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:
-Elevate LB Tavante Beckett, G Parker Ehinger & DE Bruce Hector from practice squad as COVID-19 replacements
-Elevate WR Javon McKinley & TE Ross Travis from practice squad to Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum
-Restored QB Steven Montez to the practice squad from from Practice Squad/COVID-19
