in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions announce multiple roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Seahawks

The Lions have two games remaining on their schedule

updated 11 Views 3 Votes

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their second to last game of the season when they are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:

-Elevate LB Tavante Beckett, G Parker Ehinger & DE Bruce Hector from practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

-Elevate WR Javon McKinley & TE Ross Travis from practice squad to Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum

-Restored QB Steven Montez to the practice squad from from Practice Squad/COVID-19

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Ohio State down 24 scholarship players for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah