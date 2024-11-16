Detroit Lions Announce Multiple Roster Moves Prior to Matchup vs. Jaguars

Ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions made a pair of roster moves to bolster their depth.

First, the Lions announced that they have elevated tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad for Sunday's game. This marks Mitchell's season debut. He will add depth to the tight end position, especially with Sam LaPorta, who has been a key contributor to the offense, being ruled out for the game.

Additionally, linebacker Ezekiel Turner was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Turner will provide added depth to the linebacking corps, which could prove crucial as the Lions look to maintain their defensive momentum heading into a critical game against the Jaguars.

These moves reflect the Lions' strategy to reinforce key positions as they continue their push for a strong playoff run. With Mitchell stepping in for LaPorta and Turner joining the active roster, the Lions are ensuring they have the necessary personnel to compete against a tough Jaguars team.

Lions fans will be watching closely to see how Mitchell and Turner perform in their new roles as Detroit looks to improve on their impressive season so far.