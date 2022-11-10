Detroit Lions announce National Anthem singer for Thanksgiving Day Classic

On Thursday, November 24, the Detroit Lions will host their 83rd Thanksgiving Day Classic when they host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. This past Sunday, the Lions announced the performers for their Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, and Bebe Rexha and special guest DJ David Guetta will be doing the honors. Just moments ago, the Lions announced who will be singing the National Anthem before the Lions take on the Bills.

Who will be singing the National Anthem for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic?

On Thursday evening, the Lions announced that platinum-selling recording artist and 10-time GRAMMY Award nominee Tauren Wells, from Battle Creek, MI, will perform the National Anthem for the 83rd Thanksgiving Classic at Ford Field.

Platinum-selling recording artist and 10-time GRAMMY Award nominee @taurenwells, from Battle Creek, MI, will perform the National Anthem for the 83rd Thanksgiving Day Classic. pic.twitter.com/3iFr4HBnZJ

November 11, 2022

In case you want a little preview of Tauren Wells singing the National Anthem, here is a video of him singing it 11 months ago prior to Game 2 of the ALCS.