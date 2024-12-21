fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce NINE Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup vs. Bears

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made nine roster moves ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The team has announced the following changes:

  • Waived S Brandon Joseph
  • Waived WR Maurice Alexander
  • Waived DL David Bada from Reserve/Injured with an Injury Settlement
  • Activated S Ifeatu Melifonwu from Reserve/Injured (Remains listed as Questionable on Game Status Report)
  • Signed OLB Mitchell Agude, WR Tom Kennedy, and DL Chris Smith from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster
  • Elevated RB Jermar Jefferson and S Loren Strickland from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list

These moves reflect the Lions' final preparations as they gear up for the upcoming game against the Bears.

