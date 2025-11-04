fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Announce Pair of Roster Moves As Trade Deadline Passes

Detroit Lions Roster Moves Detroit Lions Elevate Jackson Meeks Detroit Lions roster moves Kenny Yeboah Justin Herron
View Comments

The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, releasing tight end Kenny Yeboah with an injury settlement and parting ways with offensive lineman Justin Herron.

Detroit Lions Roster Moves Detroit Lions Elevate Jackson Meeks Detroit Lions roster moves Kenny Yeboah Justin Herron

Yeboah, 27, had been on injured reserve after signing with Detroit earlier this season. The former Temple and Ole Miss standout previously spent four years with the New York Jets, appearing in 33 career games and catching 9 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. His release with an injury settlement allows him to explore opportunities with other teams once he’s healthy.

Herron, 29, was originally a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2020 and later played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before joining Detroit. The versatile lineman has logged 35 career games (11 starts) between both teams, contributing primarily at tackle.

The Lions’ moves come as part of a continued effort to adjust roster depth amid a wave of offensive line injuries. Detroit recently added rookie lineman Jack Conley to the practice squad and could look to make additional signings as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments