Detroit Lions announce pair of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Packers

The Lions announced the moves on Thursday

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in their finale of the 2021 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:

-Waived CB Saivion Smith

-Restored WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad from practice squad/COVID-19

