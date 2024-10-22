fb
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Pair Of Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Titans

Ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Detroit Lions have announced two roster moves. According to an official tweet from the team, the Lions have released wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith from the Reserve/Injured list and re-signed safety Erick Hallett to the practice squad.

Tre’Quan Smith, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list earlier in the season, is now a free agent after being released by the Lions. Smith, a former New Orleans Saints receiver, was signed by the Lions to add depth to their receiving corps but was sidelined by injuries before making a significant impact.

In a corresponding move, the Lions have brought back safety Erick Hallett to their practice squad. Hallett, who has been with the Lions previously, provides added depth to the secondary and could be a valuable piece as the team faces a grueling second half of the season.

These roster adjustments come as the Lions prepare for a critical game against the Titans as they continue their strong start to the season and push for playoff contention.

