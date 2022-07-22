Detroit Lions announce pair or roster moves, including a retirement

On Saturday, rookies will report for Detroit Lions training camp and a few days later, the veterans will join them.

On Friday, the Lions officially announced a couple of roster moves that we had previously reported.

First, the Lions announced they have placed NT John Penisini on the Reserve/Retired list.

#Lions announce the following transactions: Placed NT John Penisini on the Reserve/Retired List Signed free agent DL Isaiah Buggs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 22, 2022

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini takes to Instagram to make announcement

Back in June, Penisini took to Instagram to make the announcement that he was retiring from the NFL.

I have made the decision To retire from football. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me.

For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. 🤟🏽 Go Lions #OnePride

Prior to Penisini making the announcement, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he was “gonna see him tonight,” and that he knew what was going on.

Prior to Penisini making the announcement, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he was "gonna see him tonight," and that he knew what was going on.

"I know what's going on with him," Campbell added, "so he's good."

In addition, the Lions announced they have signed free agent defensive linemen, Isaiah Buggs. Buggs played in 29 games with the Steelers from 2019-21 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders during the Playoffs. He was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Here is what NFL.com had to say about Isaiah Buggs coming out of college. Buggs excelled on the high school football field with 102 tackles, 19 for loss in his final season. However, he was over-aged coming into high school, losing a year of eligibility. He did not earn enough high school credits for NCAA eligibility, so he attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for two seasons. Buggs made an impact as a freshman there (59 tackles, eight for loss, four sacks) and was considered the top junior college recruit in the country after the 2016 season (75 tackles, 10 for loss, 3.5 sacks). Nick Saban brought "Big Pooh" into the fold in 2017, when he started all 13 games and compiled 51 tackles, four for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He started all 15 games of his senior season, leading the Tide with 9.5 sacks among his 51 total tackles, 13.5 for loss. He also had three pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the year.

