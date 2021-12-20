Detroit Lions announce QB Jared Goff placed on COVID-19 list

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc upon the National Football League, and the Detroit Lions are no exception.

This afternoon, they’ve announced that quarterback Jared Goff has been placed on their COVID-19 list, along with Matt Nelson. Meanwhile, they’ve activated CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams off of the list.

However, the news isn’t all bad. He’ll be able to return as soon as tomorrow should he remain asymptomatic, per the NFL’s latest COVID-19 protocols.

Jared Goff threw three touchdowns during yesterday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

