Detroit Lions announce QB Jared Goff placed on COVID-19 list

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc upon the National Football League, and the Detroit Lions are no exception.

This afternoon, they’ve announced that quarterback Jared Goff has been placed on their COVID-19 list, along with Matt Nelson. Meanwhile, they’ve activated CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams off of the list.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activate CB Mark Gilbert & RB Jamaal Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. Place QB Jared Goff and T Matt Nelson on Reserve/COVID-19. Sign RB Craig Reynolds from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. Place LB Alex Anzalone on Reserve/Injured — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

However, the news isn’t all bad. He’ll be able to return as soon as tomorrow should he remain asymptomatic, per the NFL’s latest COVID-19 protocols.

Jared Goff threw three touchdowns during yesterday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.