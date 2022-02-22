Detroit Lions announce re-signing of special teams ‘Ace’

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed restricted free agent, Josh Woods.
From Detroit Lions:
The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Woods was signed off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad to the Lions’ active roster in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He appeared in 12 games (one start) for Detroit last season and totaled 21 tackles (16 solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and seven special teams tackles (five solo).
Woods was a special teams ace for the Lions in 2021 and it is no surprise that he is being brought back for the 2022 campaign.
