fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Announce Roster Moves Prior to Matchup vs. Titans
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves Prior to Matchup vs. Titans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
19

The Detroit Lions made key adjustments to their roster today ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Just moments ago, the Lions announced on Twitter that they have elevated outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and tight end Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

These moves add depth to both the defense and tight end positions as the Lions continue their push toward maintaining their NFC standing. Sunday’s game at Ford Field could see Muhammad and Zylstra make important contributions as the Lions aim to advance to 6-1 on the season.

Previous article
How Detroit Lions Could Acquire Za’Darius Smith Without Giving Up A Draft Pick
Next article
Michigan Football Rules Quarterback OUT Vs. Michigan State
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

E bell on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Chuck Tempalski on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Evie on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Steven M on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions