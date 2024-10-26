Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves Prior to Matchup vs. Titans

The Detroit Lions made key adjustments to their roster today ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Just moments ago, the Lions announced on Twitter that they have elevated outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and tight end Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

#Lions have elevated OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad and TE Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2024

These moves add depth to both the defense and tight end positions as the Lions continue their push toward maintaining their NFC standing. Sunday’s game at Ford Field could see Muhammad and Zylstra make important contributions as the Lions aim to advance to 6-1 on the season.