Detroit Lions announce signing of 2 free agents

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim.

From Detroit Lions:

Daly comes to Detroit after most recently playing with the New York Guardians of the XFL. He originally entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018.

Heim spent his college career at Minnesota State – Mankato, starting all 54 games in which he appeared for the Mavericks. He graduated with a degree in finance from the school in December of 2019.

