Detroit Lions Announce Signing of Veteran Linebacker

As the 2025 NFL Free Agency period approaches, the Detroit Lions are already locking in some key pieces for the upcoming season. On Monday, the Lions officially announced that linebacker Ezekiel Turner has agreed to a one-year deal to stay in Detroit.
Ezekiel Turner’s Contribution in 2024
Although Turner wasn’t signed to the active roster until November of 2024, he quickly made an impact, playing a key role in the Lions’ special teams. In his nine appearances last season, Turner totaled 12 tackles, showcasing his ability to step up when needed. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed as he became an important depth piece for the Lions.
Why This Move Matters
Turner’s value on special teams was undeniable in 2024. The Lions have been solidifying their roster ahead of 2025, and Turner’s re-signing adds important depth to the team’s special teams unit. His presence will help ensure the Lions have a well-rounded squad as they gear up for next season.
W.G. Brady
