Detroit Lions Announce Signing of Wide Receiver and Linebacker

The Detroit Lions made two roster moves following Wednesday's practice in Allen Park. The team announced the signing of wide receiver Maurice Alexander and linebacker Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad.

Both players have previous experience with the Lions, with Alexander having spent time on the practice squad in 2022 and 2023. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver adds depth to the position, providing a versatile option for the Lions' practice squad. Beauplan, a linebacker with the potential to contribute on special teams, is also a familiar face, having previously been with the Lions organization.

These moves come as the Lions continue to prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Lions sitting at an impressive 8-1 on the season, these additions provide further depth as they aim to build on their strong defensive and offensive performance.