Detroit Lions announce singing of free agent TE Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announced that they have officially signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.

Griffin comes to the Lions after spending six seasons (2016-21) with the New Orleans Saints on the practice squad and active roster. In 20 career games played (nine starts), Griffin has totaled five receptions for 43 yards (8.6 avg.).

He originally entered the NFL with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force following the 2016 NFL Draft

Terms of the contract have not yet been released.