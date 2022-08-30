Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions announce surprise cuts as deadline passes

The final roster cut deadline has come and gone and just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including a couple that are surprising.

As you can see below, the Lions have released RB Justin Jackson (not surprising) and Godwin Igwebuike, which means RB Jermar Jefferson has made the 53-man roster.

Here are all of the moves the Detroit Lions just announced.

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:

  • CB Jerry Jacobs

RELEASED:

  • QB Tim Boyle
  • LB Jarrad Davis
  • TE Devin Funchess
  • DL Bruce Hector
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • T Kendall Lamm
  • T Dan Skipper

WAIVED:

  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • CB Cedric Boswell
  • TE Derrick Deese
  • T Obinna Eze
  • CB Mark Gilbert
  • LB James Houston
  • RB Godwin Igwebuike
  • WR Tom Kennedy
  • CB A.J. Parker
  • K Riley Patterson
  • T Darrin Paulo
  • WR Kalil Pimpleton
  • LB Anthony Pittman
  • CB Saivion Smith

WAIVED INJURED:

  • DL Eric Banks
  • WR Trinity Benson
  • DL Jashon Cornell
  • G Kevin Jarvis
  • S C.J. Moore
