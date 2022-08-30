The final roster cut deadline has come and gone and just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including a couple that are surprising.
As you can see below, the Lions have released RB Justin Jackson (not surprising) and Godwin Igwebuike, which means RB Jermar Jefferson has made the 53-man roster.
Detroit Lions announce surprise cuts as deadline passes
Here are all of the moves the Detroit Lions just announced.
PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:
- CB Jerry Jacobs
RELEASED:
- QB Tim Boyle
- LB Jarrad Davis
- TE Devin Funchess
- DL Bruce Hector
- RB Justin Jackson
- T Kendall Lamm
- T Dan Skipper
WAIVED:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- CB Cedric Boswell
- TE Derrick Deese
- T Obinna Eze
- CB Mark Gilbert
- LB James Houston
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- K Riley Patterson
- T Darrin Paulo
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- LB Anthony Pittman
- CB Saivion Smith
WAIVED INJURED:
- DL Eric Banks
- WR Trinity Benson
- DL Jashon Cornell
- G Kevin Jarvis
- S C.J. Moore
