The final roster cut deadline has come and gone and just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including a couple that are surprising.

As you can see below, the Lions have released RB Justin Jackson (not surprising) and Godwin Igwebuike, which means RB Jermar Jefferson has made the 53-man roster.

Detroit Lions announce surprise cuts as deadline passes

Here are all of the moves the Detroit Lions just announced.

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:

CB Jerry Jacobs

RELEASED:

QB Tim Boyle

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Devin Funchess

DL Bruce Hector

RB Justin Jackson

T Kendall Lamm

T Dan Skipper

WAIVED:

WR Maurice Alexander

CB Cedric Boswell

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

CB Mark Gilbert

LB James Houston

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

K Riley Patterson

T Darrin Paulo

WR Kalil Pimpleton

LB Anthony Pittman

CB Saivion Smith

WAIVED INJURED:

DL Eric Banks

WR Trinity Benson

DL Jashon Cornell

G Kevin Jarvis

S C.J. Moore

