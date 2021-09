The Jamie Collins era in the Motor City is over.

The team has announced that they’ve released veteran LB Jamie Collins after being unable to find a trading partner for his services.

#Lions have released ILB Jamie Collins. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2021

The Lions were exploring trade options for Collins following their 0-2 start to the 2021 season. He was originally signed by former GM Bob Quinn to a three year, $30 million deal prior to last season.