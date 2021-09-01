Detroit Lions announce they have cut 2 veterans

A day following the release of their initial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have announced they have cut 2 veterans to make room for a pair of waiver claims.
Here are the moves the Lions made, including the 15 players they signed to their practice squad.
RELEASED
TE Darren Fells
S Dean Marlowe
ACQUIRED VIA WAIVERS
WR KhaDarel Hodge
K Austin Seibert
SIGNED TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD
LB Tavante Beckett
OLB Rashod Berry
NT Miles Brown
S Jalen Elliott
K Zane Gonzalez
DE Bruce Hector
G Tommy Kraemer
TE Alize Mack
WR Javon McKinley
RB Dedrick Mills
T Darrin Paulo
RB Craig Reynolds
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
WR Sage Surratt
TE Brock Wright
