Detroit Lions announce they have cut 2 veterans

A day following the release of their initial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have announced they have cut 2 veterans to make room for a pair of waiver claims.

Here are the moves the Lions made, including the 15 players they signed to their practice squad.

RELEASED

TE Darren Fells

S Dean Marlowe

ACQUIRED VIA WAIVERS

WR KhaDarel Hodge

K Austin Seibert

SIGNED TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD

LB Tavante Beckett

OLB Rashod Berry

NT Miles Brown

S Jalen Elliott

K Zane Gonzalez

DE Bruce Hector

G Tommy Kraemer

TE Alize Mack

WR Javon McKinley

RB Dedrick Mills T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds CB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Sage Surratt TE Brock Wright