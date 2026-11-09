The Detroit Lions are making moves just one day before the NFL trade deadline, and general manager Brad Holmes has officially added some much-needed help to Detroit’s secondary. On Monday, the Lions announced that they have acquired safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets while also waiving former wide receiver Jackson Meeks, who had transitioned to tight end.

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The moves come as Detroit prepares for the final stretch of the 2026 season following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. With the Lions sitting at 6-2 and dealing with multiple injuries in their defensive backfield, Holmes has decided to strengthen his roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) fights for a fumbled punt snap against New York Jets safeties Malachi Moore (27) and Andre Cisco (8) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (49) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions Announce Trade for Andre Cisco

According to the Lions’ official announcement, Detroit has agreed to acquire Cisco from the Jets in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick. The team confirmed the transaction Monday afternoon, adding an experienced defensive back to its roster.

Cisco, 26, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Jacksonville before joining the Jets, where he played under former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The veteran safety has appeared in nine games this season, making four starts while recording 23 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Across his NFL career, Cisco has accumulated eight interceptions and 26 passes defended, demonstrating the ball-hawking ability that could make him a valuable addition to Detroit’s secondary.

Cisco is playing on an expiring contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. For the Lions, surrendering a future sixth-round selection represents a relatively modest investment in a player who could help immediately.

Detroit Lions Waive Jackson Meeks

In a corresponding move, the Lions announced that they have waived Jackson Meeks, who originally entered the NFL as a wide receiver before transitioning to tight end. The decision creates room for Cisco on Detroit’s active roster.

Meeks initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2025. Although he showed enough potential to remain in the organization, he struggled to establish a consistent offensive role.

The 23-year-old was listed as a tight end on Detroit’s roster this season and had been inactive for multiple games. With Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright among the team’s options at the position, Meeks faced an uphill battle for playing time.

By waiving Meeks, Detroit opens the door for another organization to claim him. If he clears waivers, a potential return to the practice squad could remain an option, although no such move has been announced.

Why the Lions Needed Another Safety

Adding Cisco makes sense considering the injury concerns surrounding Detroit’s secondary. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph remains on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury, while other defensive backs have also dealt with availability issues throughout the season.

The Lions have been forced to rely on depth players at times, and having another experienced safety gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard additional flexibility. Cisco’s experience in coverage and his ability to create turnovers could prove valuable as Detroit pushes toward the playoffs.

The move also comes after Holmes had been exploring potential additions to the secondary. Rather than surrendering premium draft capital for a bigger name, Detroit has acquired a veteran with extensive starting experience at a relatively low cost.

For now, the Lions have made their first official trade of deadline week, but the question remains whether Holmes has another move up his sleeve. With Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline approaching, Detroit might not be finished adjusting its roster just yet.