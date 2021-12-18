Detroit Lions announce trio of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Cardinals

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions, who have the worst record in the NFL, will host the Arizona Cardinals, who just so happen to be tied for the best record in the entire league.

On Friday, the Lions announced the following three roster moves, including officially placing T.J. Hockenson on the Reserve/Injured list.

-Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on Reserve/Injured

-Elevated TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list as a COVID-19 Replacement

-Restored LB Tavante Beckett to the practice squad from Practice Squad/COVID-19

