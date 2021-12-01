Detroit Lions announce trio of roster moves prior to game vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Just moments ago the Lions announced the following three roster moves.

Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad

Waived DE Da’Shawn Hand from reserve/injured with an injury settlement

Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad

