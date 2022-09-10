Detroit Lions announce trio of roster moves prior to matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field as both teams will look to get off to a hot start to their 2022 season.

In advance of their Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have elevated RB Justin Jackson and LB Anthony Pittman from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. This means that both Jackson and Pittman are now eligible to play against the Eagles.

In addition, the Lions have placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on the Reserve/Injured list.

