Detroit Lions announce unfortunate news regarding G Tommy Kraemer

This is a tough break for Tommy Kraemer

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Tommy Kraemer has been dealing with a back injury
  • The Lions made the Kayode Awosika signing official

On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions have signed G Kayode Awosika to their active roster. One day later the Lions announced some unfortunate news regarding G Tommy Kraemer.

According to the Lions, they have placed Kraemer on the Reserve/Injured list.

The hope was that Kraemer would be a good depth player for the Lions in 2022 but he has been dealing with a back injury that will now keep him on the shelf.

