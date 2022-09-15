Detroit Lions announce unfortunate news regarding G Tommy Kraemer

On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions have signed G Kayode Awosika to their active roster. One day later the Lions announced some unfortunate news regarding G Tommy Kraemer.

According to the Lions, they have placed Kraemer on the Reserve/Injured list.

The hope was that Kraemer would be a good depth player for the Lions in 2022 but he has been dealing with a back injury that will now keep him on the shelf.