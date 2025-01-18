Detroit Lions Announce Unfortunate Roster Move Prior To Matchup Vs. Commanders

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made some key roster moves ahead of their Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders. The team announced that defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver have been elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

#Lions have elevated DL Chris Smith and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.



CB Ennis Rakestraw (Hamstring/Illness) was not activated from Reserve/Injured and has been downgraded to Out. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 18, 2025

Unfortunately, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue and illness, was not activated from Reserve/Injured and has been downgraded to “Out” for the game.

With these roster adjustments, the Lions are fine-tuning their lineup as they prepare for what promises to be a high-stakes playoff battle at Ford Field.