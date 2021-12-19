Detroit Lions announce uniform combination for Week 15 matchup vs. Cardinals

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Arizona Cardinals in a game that features the team with the worst record in the NFL against the team tied for the best record in the NFL.

On Saturday night, the Lions revealed that they will be wearing their blue jerseys with silver pants against the Cardinals.

Nation, what is your favorite Lions’ uniform combination?

