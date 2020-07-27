41.2 F
Detroit Lions announce virtual fan experience for training camp

The team training camp will be accessible by virtual format.

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Detroit Lions will not be having their training camp open to the fans. However, that doesn’t mean the team has forgotten about them.

The team announced that starting July 28, their training camp will be accessible to the fans via DetroitLions.com as well as the team mobile app.

“Bringing football to our fans during this unprecedented time has been an ongoing priority,” said Detroit Lions Team President [b]Rod Wood[/b]. “While we will miss seeing them at Allen Park and the energy they bring to practice, we are excited to partner with Rocket Mortgage to provide a training camp viewing experience Lions fans have never had before.”

The virtual presentation, titled Lions Training Camp LIVE, will be debuting on August 12, the same day the team is set to take the practice field. There will be special interviews with players and staff, as well as 200 fans having the chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet autograph session with a player.

“The ability to interact with their favorite players and get autographs is something that diehard football fans cherish the most about events like training camp,” said Fangage, Inc. Co-Founder, Josh Bryant. It’s a privilege to work with the Detroit Lions and Rocket Mortgage to make that connection a reality for fans, despite the social distancing safety measures that will be in place.”

Detroit-based Fanage, Inc. is partnering with the Lions and Rocket Mortgage to make the virtual experience possible.

"The ability to interact with their favorite players and get autographs is something that diehard football fans cherish the most about events like training camp," said Fangage, Inc. Co-Founder, Josh Bryant. It's a privilege to work with the Detroit Lions and Rocket Mortgage to make that connection a reality for fans, despite the social distancing safety measures that will be in place."

– – Quotes via DetroitLions.com Link – –

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

