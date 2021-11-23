Detroit Lions announce what should be an epic Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced the performer for the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show and as you can see, it should be pretty awesome as Big Sean will be at Ford Field.

In addition, the Lions announced that Ne-Yo will sing the National Anthem.

From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 25 against the Chicago Bears will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean. Multi-Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer NE-YO will perform the national anthem.

Our Thanksgiving Day halftime show is gonna be BIG…https://t.co/DnmlYeyDMJ pic.twitter.com/GH2OaTZyMI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2021