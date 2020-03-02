46 F
Monday, March 2, 2020
The Detroit Lions answer at EDGE just became available

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The NFL is a passing league and that is not about to change anytime soon.

Because of that, it is extremely important for teams to do whatever they can to establish a dominant pass rush, something the Detroit Lions have not had in a long time and they certainly do not have now.

Embed from Getty Images

One of Bob Quinn‘s biggest tasks this offseason is to do whatever he can to find a player, whether it via free agency or the NFL draft, who can get to the quarterback.

Well, the Lions solution may have just become available as Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Yannick Ngakoue.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that Ngakoue, who is 24, will not be a straight-up free agent the Lions can just go out and sign, as the Jaguars are expected to use the franchise tag on him and then potentially work out a sign and trade with another team.

That team could be the Lions but it would certainly come at a steep price as they won’t only have to pay big money to Ngakoue but they will also have to send a player to the Jags.

There is no question about it, Quinn has to do something to improve the Lions pass rush and Ngakoue could be the man to make that happen.

